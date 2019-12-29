Red bird talking to a purple man under a cross moon

The question is, what is the bird saying, and can the moon overhear it so far away in the sky?
Clay tile, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes, @7″ x 7″, August 2019.
Good morning my friend..i hear your words they are strong
Thank you. We keep on going!
I think the figure was trying to commune with the moon but that red bird disrupted the potential conversation for some intriguing reason. Love that flash of the red amid all the cool colours.
Thank you. I do think it looks like we have come upon this group when they were in the middle of something; they have a startled feel about them as if they were focused on their own affairs, I think you are right. I do love the red underglaze that I have; I think it is the perfect shade, and I like the way it livens up a picture so well.