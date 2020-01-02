More Sidewalk Art: Ten

A few months ago I wrote a post about some artwork I did inspired by a book: Drawing Lab for Mixed-Media Artists: 52 Creative Exercises to Make Drawing Fun, by Carla Sonheim. (Look here for that post.) I’ve done some recent work inspired by the same subject – the cracks in the sidewalks under my feet. Now I’m doing a small series of posts to show you the results. Search this blog under the term “sidewalk art” to find earlier posts in the series.
My method is to take one photo and rotate it through a circle – that way I can do four drawings from one photo. Here is the source photo for the drawings done on 11/18/19:
and here are the drawings.
I like the activity and the result. It seems really helpful to start from something external and random. I’ve tried it with inkblots and woodgrain, and sidewalks seem to be a good idea too when you have enough random ones around. 🙂
Love the sheep pajamas. (K)
Thank you. I love this sidewalk thing – there are always sidewalks needing repair and willing to model, or if not, I have noticed that asphalt will crack just as well for my purposes! And there is no going wrong with it – you can see what you see and no judgements – it’s just sidewalk cracks.
Thank you. There is something so comforting about cozy pajamas like this. I firmly believe a person will sleep better inside this kind of garment.