Diary of a Table

You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine. I was happy to do so. The story, Diary of a Table by Tamar Hodes, appears today at Fictive Dream.

I usually create more than one image so that Laura has a choice. This time, though, the illustration required only one take – the story made its wishes clear to me!

Before you view the art, though, here’s more info if you are interested in seeing past works of illustration for Fictive Dream – I’ve given a few links and if you want to know more, search my blog under the topic: Fictive Dream. 

September Slam 2018

Flash Fiction February 2019

Revisits 2019

And…here are links to the events at the magazine’s site, Fictive Dream.

Flash Fiction February 2019

Revisits

Now, here is the image. Go to Fictive Dream and read the story – see how the artwork fits in.

Fictive Dream Diary of a Table 10-19 blog size

 

