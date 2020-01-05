You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine. I was happy to do so. The story, Diary of a Table by Tamar Hodes, appears today at Fictive Dream.

I usually create more than one image so that Laura has a choice. This time, though, the illustration required only one take – the story made its wishes clear to me!

Now, here is the image. Go to Fictive Dream and read the story – see how the artwork fits in.