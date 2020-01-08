Potheads in Progress and Finished

I made a group of pothead vessels for my friend John G. He’s got some plans for them involving plants, and I know the potheads will be happy, because John has a green thumb.
Here they are in progress, just formed:
and finished – a couple of views.
And the others:
But also good for the kitchen and wooden spoons I think! (K)
Yes, they are versatile. John wanted them for a specific purpose, but I have sold others and people have all kinds of ideas for them, Which is good.
Delightful as always. I would love to see what they look like with the plants in them. I am wondering if the foliage would look like hair and hats.
Until now, I thought “pothead” meant something different, but I really prefer these, stoneware instead of stoned 🙂
You’re totally right about that meaning of pothead, but it is the first word that came to mind to describe them and it makes me laugh (plus other people do too) so I kept it!
Thank you. I think they will look great with plants in them. I recall a vase my grandmother received as part of a potted plant gift for a hospital stay, a woman’s head, very elegant, and the plants growing out of her head. Sounds awful but I thought it was beautiful. She gave it to me and I kept it for years. My father shipped it to me when I was an adult and did not pack it well, so it broke. I painstakingly pieced it back together. Eventually I let it go and now I just remember it. But I have a soft spot for the potheads partly because of this, I think.