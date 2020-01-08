Potheads in Progress and Finished

6 Replies

I made a group of pothead vessels for my friend John G. He’s got some plans for them involving plants, and I know the potheads will be happy, because John has a green thumb.

Here they are in progress, just formed:

and finished – a couple of views.

And the others:

Clay figurine vessels John G 10-19 Group 2 view 13

6 thoughts on “Potheads in Progress and Finished

  4. nannus

    Until now, I thought “pothead” meant something different, but I really prefer these, stoneware instead of stoned 🙂

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    You’re totally right about that meaning of pothead, but it is the first word that came to mind to describe them and it makes me laugh (plus other people do too) so I kept it!

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think they will look great with plants in them. I recall a vase my grandmother received as part of a potted plant gift for a hospital stay, a woman’s head, very elegant, and the plants growing out of her head. Sounds awful but I thought it was beautiful. She gave it to me and I kept it for years. My father shipped it to me when I was an adult and did not pack it well, so it broke. I painstakingly pieced it back together. Eventually I let it go and now I just remember it. But I have a soft spot for the potheads partly because of this, I think.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.