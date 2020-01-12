Awkward Clay Mug

I made this mug in my clay studio class in October, 2019, and it took me about 10 minutes or less to form.

Roll out a slab of Standard clay #112, a sandy-color clay with small specks. Fold it into a cylinder, put a bottom on it, attach a handle.

Bisque fire it. Then double-dip glaze it. Fire it again at cone 6. Done.

I used opalescent and some other glaze (can’t remember, did not write it down!) and overlapped them to create three colors on this mug.

It is bottom-heavy and off-shaped. Somehow it still manages to appeal to me. I have decided to spend some time in making mugs in this next session of classes. This little guy is my inspiration to see what I can make of the form.

