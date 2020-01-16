Summertime Tiles Part #1

I made a lot of tiles in August 2019. As you know, it’s the nature of doing clay that it comes in batches, because you need to accumulate a kiln-load for firings. You don’t produce a tile from start to finish, then work on the next one. You make a lot and they travel the process together. Let’s look at such a group.
Here are the first ones I have to show you. Low-fire clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, August, 2019.
These are a jolly set. I particularly like the cautious yet mildly perplexed flock of birds. 😊
interesting tiles, I would love to be able to work learn how to work on a clay wheel or make tiles then be able to have a kiln. For now I’m in the air hardening clay play market.
Thank you. I also belong to a clay studio where they have a lot of equipment. I could suggest that as a possible route to clay work, if you ever wanted to try it.
Thank you, yes, those birds, I liked them too (I sold them already) and I remember wondering what they were thinking, when the tile came out of the kiln and I saw it finished – they looked bewildered to me!
These are all wonderful. I especially like that last flock of what I am thinking of as owls. The first one made me think of a sea monster who is transforming into a land based being a la Little Mermaid.
PS Apologies for my absence from your blog. I had no at home internet for a week. Quite annoying.
Thank you. I especially love your transformation story. One thing about doing images as I do, they are certainly open to interpretation and I love hearing what people see in them. And don’t apologize, ever, you are very busy and I appreciate it that you make time for me in the midst of your activities, just wanted to say that even though I understand what happened (and the internet is not our friend, is it? Very fickle). Thank you for being so steadfast for me. I feel it.