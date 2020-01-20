Blur Tiles

Hey, let’s combine two forms of art – clay tile-making and blur photography!
These are some 2″ x 2″ clay tiles from October 2019 that suddenly flew into motion.
OK, not really, it’s the camera that did the moving. Interesting effect, though, huh?
I am reminded of a friend who did a series on moving trains.
You got me! I ran on over to see how in the world you were going to get a blurred image on your tiles. Blurred photo transfer? Cool glazing technique? LOL, little punk
Well, you know, you can do a photo transfer on tiles and fire it (with the right materials) so I theoretically could actually do that. Hmmm. See how these things happen! I’m going to be thanking you, I think.