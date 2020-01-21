Minuscule Illustrations: Cruise

In October 2017 I came across an internet blog challenge for a story written in two sentences. I wrote a story. Liking the format, I did another one. Another one. And another.
Quite a few stories later, I had enough for a book. Not only did I have stories, but I had written a short poem and created a brush and India ink illustration for each one as well.
The result was Minuscule, published in 2018. I’m now going to show you the book illustrations as an ongoing feature on this blog, once a week. I’ll link back to the story (they have been published one by one on my poetry blog).
If you want to hold the entire book in your hand, the print version is available on Amazon.
“Cruise” is the title of the story. Look here to read it.
Always eat the cake I say. (K)
Yes. And maybe even put a slice in your purse. You never know what will be coming at you next.
Awesome illustration but the story left me a little sad – what a terrible thing to happen while on holiday!
I remember being chilled by this story. The thought of that view of the ship heading out to the horizon while the swimmer becomes an isolated speck in the vast ocean. The illustration is perfect for the story.
Thank you. I do read a lot of crime fiction…and ships are one of my favorite mishap locations, I think that might be where this came from…!
Thank you. I had to make quite a few stabs at this one, I remember, before I was satisfied. I also kind of gave myself the creeps (in my own story, no less) for the same reason you said, being left behind and realizing…not gonna get out of this one…