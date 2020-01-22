Summertime Tiles Part #3

I made a lot of tiles in August 2019. As you know, it’s the nature of doing clay that it comes in batches, because you need to accumulate a kiln-load for firings. You don’t produce a tile from start to finish, then work on the next one. You make a lot and they travel the process together. Let’s look at such a group.
Here is the last group I have to show you. Low-fire clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, August, 2019.
I don’t always comment, but I enjoy your posts. Your originality is unmatched.
Thank you, you made my day! I love trying new things and seeing what happens, it keeps me going, wondering what might be around the next bend. I am glad you enjoy my work. Thank you!
These are all delightful. Your birds always make me smile. I especially like the first one. There is something about the eye that pleases me.
Thank you. I never have a bad day when I’m with the bird art!
So fun. Love your tiles.