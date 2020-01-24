As you may remember I have stopped painting on the industrial-strength schedule scale I have been doing for years, a path I followed in order to have plenty of paintings for shows. In 2019 I sold or gave away pretty much all of my painting-focused work.
It’s worked out great. The previous years’ work is being appreciated by someone somewhere (instead of languishing in my basement). I now feel free to paint or collage when I feel like it. It’s nice.
Anyway, here is a mixed media image I did in November 2019. I had bought some inexpensive canvases to have on hand if the urge to paint/collage hit me. As it happened, this mixed media piece (paper and acrylics) was started during one of the mixed media classes I taught in fall 2019. I finished it up at home.
“Magic Bird Lady”, 20 x 16, acrylics and paper on canvas.
I would definitely vote for her!
Oh I do love this. Dynamic and colourful, and yet tinged with a little sadness. I think feeling you have to/are required to paint and feeling that you want to/feel like painting are very different. I expect the resultant worked produced is different too – I know mine is.
Whoa! Love this one Claudia!…
I love that you dispersed your paintings. We have tons of my husbands work and he keeps making new work for new shows. He sells Occassionally. I have few pieces of my work as I don’t seek gallery exhibits, so don’t produce a lot; and once I started doing mail art I could make and send. However, I now have a large amount of other people’s work, received mail art. Oh no! What to do!?!
That said, this woman is terrific! Thanks for posting and for sharing your story.