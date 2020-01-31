Wrap Vessel with Stencil Decoration

2 Replies

Here is another tall vessel made using the stencil technique that I learned in my studio clay class in fall 2019 (look here for a vessel I made in the class).

I created this one at home. I rolled out a slab of terracotta clay and used Velvet underglazes and stencils to created the abstract decoration, applying them on to the wet slab.

I also spattered it with the underglazes and I did some sgrafitto work as well. I think the combination of techniques gives it a lively look.

When the clay had firmed up enough to handle, I formed it into a cylinder (this part is not new to me, as you know, because much of the work I make starts off in this way) and added a base and later on, some feet.

I sent it through one firing and then dipped it with a clear glaze, firing it again.

Here is the final result, from four different views:

And look here, the feet. I flattened balls of clay and then punched through them to make these feet. When I did the glaze, I waxed the feet and bottom of the vessel so that the glaze would not adhere. As you know, wax forms a resist (it burns away in the kiln) and it’s needed because glaze will glue an item to the kiln shelf – forever.

So the feet of the vessel retain the look of the unglazed clay. A little secret you have to look for, if you happen to view this item.

Clay vessel 11-19 terracotta stencil view 51

Clay vessel, terracotta clay, Velvet underglazes, clear glaze, fired at cone 06, November 2019.

2 thoughts on “Wrap Vessel with Stencil Decoration

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.