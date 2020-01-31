Wrap Vessel with Stencil Decoration

Here is another tall vessel made using the stencil technique that I learned in my studio clay class in fall 2019 (look here for a vessel I made in the class).

I created this one at home. I rolled out a slab of terracotta clay and used Velvet underglazes and stencils to created the abstract decoration, applying them on to the wet slab.

I also spattered it with the underglazes and I did some sgrafitto work as well. I think the combination of techniques gives it a lively look.

When the clay had firmed up enough to handle, I formed it into a cylinder (this part is not new to me, as you know, because much of the work I make starts off in this way) and added a base and later on, some feet.

I sent it through one firing and then dipped it with a clear glaze, firing it again.

Here is the final result, from four different views:

And look here, the feet. I flattened balls of clay and then punched through them to make these feet. When I did the glaze, I waxed the feet and bottom of the vessel so that the glaze would not adhere. As you know, wax forms a resist (it burns away in the kiln) and it’s needed because glaze will glue an item to the kiln shelf – forever.

So the feet of the vessel retain the look of the unglazed clay. A little secret you have to look for, if you happen to view this item.