Flash Fiction February 2020 – “No Rhyme, Or Reason”

I’m honored to have done the illustrations for this year’s Flash Fiction February 2020 at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. How about twenty-nine days of flash fiction, one story a day? For the event, I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story, and this year, I will show you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’ll also give you a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story that inspired my illustrations. I’d like to say thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

Today’s story is:

No Rhyme, Or Reason by Jude Higgins. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

Here are the artworks on their own:

and here they are with the banner.

Comments:

This story draws from many well-known fairy tales to construct a portrait of a woman in despair and not coping well with loss. There are humorous elements to it, but overall it’s a sad story with lots of human conflict and disappointment presented in somewhat surreal terms of what are thought of as simple stories told to amuse children.

Image 39 – In this image I took the popular idea of fairy stories as being a children’s genre and used bright colors for the illustration. The story is full of elements from the various tales, but the baby in the cradle hung from the tree is the dominant motif. I decided to focus on this aspect and set the baby in a carrier (inspired by those of Native Americans) hanging from a pink tree.

Image 40 – In this image I focused on the darker side of the story and used black as the background for a selection of elements mentioned in the text– the peeled onion (crying); the pickle jar needing a label (repetitive tasks to help with coping); the stairs (almost the scene of another death); and the baby hanging in a cradle from the tree branch to symbolize either of the two babies in the story.

