Flash Fiction February 2020 – “Hurry”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

Today’s story is:

Hurry by Sheree Shatsky. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

This whimsical story relates the reunification of a child with its mother. The narrator, a human, helps a lost baby hurricane find the mother hurricane, who is traveling the state of Florida looking for him. In both pictures I included the reunion between the two, and in both cases I based the color scheme on shades of purple, as the sky was described in the story.

Image 27 – I depicted the big and small storms using a dense spiral pattern in different colors, with raindrops spattering the scene and the baby storm in an area of calm now that he has found his mother.

Image 28 – In this picture I represented the two hurricanes as loose purple spirals reaching toward each other, once again in a rain-spattered sky, with a yellow house off to the side to represent the narrator.

