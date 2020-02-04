Flash Fiction February 2020 – “To the Maxx”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

Today’s story is:

To the Maxx by Thaddeus Rutkowski. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

Here are the artworks on their own:

and here they are with the banner.

Comments:

In contrast to the title, this story depicts two people living small lives (the narrator is still squeezing his grown-up self into his childhood furniture) and display no emotion as they go about what seems to be almost a robotic life. Their interaction in this story focuses on a shopping trip to a discount store in which the purchase is made of leather. Since this is the point of commonality between the characters, leather prompted the imagery and colors in these illustrations.

Image 31 – The narrator spoke about the leather outfit the woman was modeling and imagined an outfit in the same material for himself. I used different colors and textures that suggest leather in this picture, adding a zipper and stitching that were mentioned as part of the clothing.

Image 32 – The narrator describes the woman modeling the outfit in front of mirrors in the store, her dress matching her pointed toe shoes, while he sat watching her. I used shapes suggesting the two characters in a stark setting in front of gray mirrors standing on a carpet reminiscent of leather. I showed only a portion of the two people, to represent my feeling that they don’t seem to have distinct identities or personalities enough to make a full person.

Read the story at Fictive Dream.