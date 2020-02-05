Flash Fiction February 2020 – “How to Pack Like Marie Kondo”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

How to Pack Like Marie Kondo by Vineetha Mokkil. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

In this story I picked up the colors of the dress and the emptiness of the suitcase and/or the closet, with the ideas of items and a life in transition. There are some intense overtones to the story so I used stronger colors, but I felt the overall motion in the story was perceived as the narrator as going toward something better, so I did not make the image dark but rather one full of motion and color.

Image 10 – In this image I portrayed the suitcase/closet section of the story – the dark rectangle serving as the closet with the restless dress probably next on the list. I wanted to show it fluttering, as the text described, and I depicted its transition symbolizing the narrator’s transition in the color sequence of the rippled lines.

Image 11 – This image focuses on the photo section of the story. I used the colors of the dress from the previous section and used rectangles to represent the photos. They are open at the bottom, and the color fades from top to bottom, signifying the act of wiping the photos out, almost as if the life is drained out of the photos and the memories emptied.

