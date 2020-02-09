Flash Fiction February 2020 – “The Sacrifice of Teeth”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

The Sacrifice of Teeth by Sandra Arnold. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

This story reminded me of a fairy tale in both its narrative and in its language, with its heroine losing her way, falling into danger, and escaping by way of her own wits. There were several visual cues, the most prominent being the green room, synonymous with danger. Therefore I focused the two artworks on the color green.

Image 25 – I divided the image into three panels: the journey to the house, the green room, and the journey home. For the journey sections, I made a snowy scene, to represent the harsh cold weather outside the house and the harsh cold life this girl lived within. In the green section, I inserted a view into the outside, to represent the window she escapes through.

Image 26 – I used the same structure as in Image 25, with three sections. In the first one I set brown and red shapes in the white/blue field – the hated brown boots, the desired red boots, and the snow. In the middle I set the green room, depicted as squares with openings between them into the outside. In the last section I set blue shapes, since her feet were described as being blue with cold.

