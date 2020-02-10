Flash Fiction February 2020 – “Circles”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

Circles by Len Kuntz. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

This story uses the motifs of circles and of the ocean to show the moment of detachment from a relationship. The first line of the story says, “We are circles eliminating circles”, so that shape figures in the artwork, as well as do the colors and shapes of the ocean, currents, waves, and beach.

Image 17 – I used an array of circles to mark the exercise the therapist has the couple go through in order to reach a final answer. I showed these shapes moving across a body of water and up on to land, all the choices that have led to this result, with the black circle representing the one answer the narrator arrives at almost by default or by surprise, coming ashore on a new and unfamiliar land and life. The water takes up most of the image; it is the present, with the new land just now showing a bit of itself.

Image 18 – I used the same idea of circles moving across water to land, but this time I made the water journey a bit more chaotic with less defined circles, emphasizing the idea of the current pushing the narrator along to a new fresh land. I wanted to show the new location as welcoming, so I used green and made tree-like shapes. The idea that the narrator does not seem to have made a choice and yet all the previous choices have led to this place, this result, is shown in the array of circles, none of them emphasized over the others and all of them out in the water.

