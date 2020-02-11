Flash Fiction February 2020 – “God Bless the Child”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

Today’s story is:

God Bless the Child by Gay Degani.

Here are the artworks on their own:

and here they are with the banner.

Both of these images focus on the bed as a retreat from the chaos of family life.

Image 6 – The bed is in a dark area, clean and clear against the background, representing a separate space for rest and getting away from the confusion and activity outside the bedroom, represented by the other half of the picture, with the same background but with a spattering of colors to represent what is going on outside the bedroom, temporarily at bay.

Image 7 – On a very busy background, representing the active family life, I depicted a clearly defined white shape on the right with white shapes leading up to it, starting small and getting larger as they approach the large one. This progression represents the process of retreating for a rest and finally getting there, but once again, the family life is pressing in and can’t be escaped.

