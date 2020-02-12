Flash Fiction February 2020 – “No Time to Look Back”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

No Time to Look Back by Meg Tuite. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

This story tells of a kidnapping from the viewpoint of the victim. The situation is grim and a bad outcome seems foreordained, even to the victim, who seems resigned to it. The final image mentioned in the story, that of “trees crowded together, weary with anticipation” was my visual prompt for both images I produced.

Image 19 – I used a gray sky and bare-branched trees for the image, scattering leaves across (the story refers to crunching leaves) to give a bleak barren feel to match the atmosphere of hopelessness and despair. I made a white square area to give just a suggestion of the naked white ghostly van among the trees.

Image 20 – I used the same structure, a grouping of trees under a sky, but changed the colors to paler, ghostlier shades. Under a gray-blue sky I set white trees and a swirl of brown leaves in an open arrangement to symbolize the idea of beyond the trees there are “many paths that end somewhere”, leaving that end point undefined, out in the open, vague, and ominous.

