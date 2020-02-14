Flash Fiction February 2020 – “Madame Yeti and the Woolly Mammoth”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

Today’s story is:

Madame Yeti and the Woolly Mammoth by Frankie McMillan. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

Here are the artworks on their own:

and here they are with the banner.

Comments:

“Cold” is the word to describe this story, with all its connotations of distance, detachment, and sadness at the lack of connection. The setting is centered on a cold warehouse from which one of the characters sells refrigerators. I used ice and snow as my visual theme to express the story’s feeling.

Image 21 – I created a cold landscape in grays, blacks, and whites, to express the emotional and physical landscape the characters inhabit. The dark shapes represent the gloomy warehouse and the snowy foreground the coldness of refrigerators and being lonely. I added a tiny touch of red (the text mentions a heater with “glowing red bars”) as the small bit of human interaction each week.

Image 22 – This piece is also a landscape but in a different arrangement of colors. The sky is dark, as is the warehouse environment in the story – the landscape features ice-block-like constructions and wintery blue snow to portray the cold. Once again I have added a tiny touch of red for the human connection.

Read the story at Fictive Dream.