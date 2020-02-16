Flash Fiction February 2020 – “Sammy”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

Today’s story is:

Sammy by Sarah Leavesley. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

Here are the artworks on their own:

and here they are with the banner.

Comments:

This story relates a small incident with big symbolic significance – a young girl’s dog is temporarily loose and lost as she has just learned her beloved grandmother has died. I focused on the descriptions of the dog – he’s described in weather terms: “a muddy cloud with legs”, “a bark to rival thunder”, “a small white cloud”.

Image 49 –This picture is an overview of these two important relationships in the narrator’s life as they are intertwined in this story. The pink represents the warm relationship the girl has with the dog and with her grandmother. The dark streak represents the bark like thunder, and I have set a swirly active cloud over it with rays breaking through.

Image 50 – In this picture I focused on the moment Sammy returns to the narrator, running out of the sea. I created a streaming cloud to represent Sammy, since here he’s described as a white cloud. The rest of the picture depicts the stone-covered beach and the ocean.

Read the story at Fictive Dream.