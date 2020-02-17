Flash Fiction February 2020 – “Hunger”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

Today’s story is:

Hunger by Louis Gallo. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

Here are the artworks on their own:

and here they are with the banner.

Comments:

The imagery in this story is that of Italian food. It holds together the past and present as a theme of togetherness around the dinner table. The events in the story seem to radiate out from this central image. There is a lot of food to fill the body, in contrast with the problems the characters have in getting the right amount or right kind of emotional fulfillment.

Image 15 – Using a red-orange color for the background, as so much Italian food involves the tomato, I set out an array of dishes described in the story: artichoke, fava beans, bruschetta – on a white square for the table. I showed the food from above, especially the artichoke with its layered interior revealed, because the main character seems detached from the scene, though everything is laid out for display.

Image 16 – In this image I also used red for the background and I arrayed the food as if on platters – artichoke, bruschetta, fava beans, and lemon ricotta cake. I separated them, giving space between them, as the main character is separated from the others in the story, once again detached and detaching himself.

Read the story at Fictive Dream.