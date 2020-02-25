Flash Fiction February 2020 – “a list of things that are white”

I continue with my illustrations for Flash Fiction February 2020, twenty-nine days of flash fiction stories at Fictive Dream, an online fiction magazine featuring short stories. For the event I created a small abstract painting for each selection – in fact, I did more than one painting per story. I am showing you all the images, day by day, throughout February. I’m also including a short write-up as to how I went about turning the authors’ words into pictorial representations. I hope you’ll take a look at my art, then go to Fictive Dream, see which image editor Laura Black chose for the magazine, and read the story! Thank you to Laura for her faith in my work and to the authors for such wonderful material to work with.

a list of things that are white by Matt Kendrick. Read it here at Fictive Dream.

This oblique story focuses on loss and grief through the repetition of white objects and actions associated with them in a list that lays out the parameters of a distinct life, what it contains and what it does not. I took specific images mentioned in the story to create my illustrations.

Image 59 – This image was inspired by this section: “…a comet’s tail; the sour cream moon I bargain with on a clear night…). I created an enormous moon hanging in the sky with the swirls of the passing comet’s tail behind it. Both of these entities are changeable and ephemeral. The comet is on a journey and spends no time in one place. The moon waxes and wanes, grows and fades.

Image 60 – This image comes from the line “…and in the pages of a photo album yet to be filled…”. The blank white spaces represent all the photos that will not be taken of all the scenes that will not occur, that will not have the chance to be.

