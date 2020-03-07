Stencil Tiles #2

This month I will show you an array of tiles I made, at my studio clay class or at home, using the stencil method of applying images. For a full explanation of this method and some tiles I made in the fall of 2019, look here.

I made these tiles at home, after the fall studio class had ended. I used the same stencil technique, but my underglazes at home are a different brand from the studio (Velvet) and so the colors are different. Additionally, I used raku clay, so the clay body is a different color. I used the same wax resist technique as earlier, and I fired the tiles at cone 06 – a cooler temperature than at the studio, as necessitated by the different clay and glaze I used at home.

And you know, I don’t know if I have made this clear, but the stenciling takes place on a wet clay base – in other words, I roll out the tile, let it dry a little, then do the color work on it, then bisque fire it. I’m not stenciling on a previously-fired blank tile.

All right, so what? The end result – more stencil tiles!