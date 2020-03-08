I Stayed Up Late Reading

Acrylics and collage, March 2020, 20″ x 16″.

My husband told me that he interpreted all the patterns in the lady’s clothing and on her head as being the complexity of ideas and color and narrative that she is deriving from her reading. I love that idea.

I read a lot and I have done my share of staying up late to finish a book.

When I was a child, I would turn out my light at my parents’ request. And then I would turn around in bed with my head at the foot of the bed, stretch out on my stomach, with the open book in front of me, so that I could continue to read by the light from the hall that came in through the half-open door.

This lady is not having to make this kind of accommodation. She can stay up and read in comfort as long as she wants.

