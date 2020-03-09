Stencil Tiles #3

This month I will show you an array of tiles I made, at my studio clay class or at home, using the stencil method of applying images. For a full explanation of this method and some tiles I made in the fall of 2019, look here.

I made these tiles at home, after the fall studio class had ended. More from the same group I showed you in Stencil Tiles #2.

Velvet underglazes, raku clay, clear glaze, fired at cone 06, all about 7″ x 7″ except for the small one at the end, about 3″ x 3″.