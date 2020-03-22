Noir is Me

The photo that asks the question: Can a mature lady sitting in a booth in a chain restaurant become noir just by … sitting? And what’s more, can she actually be any good at it? Will anything change in our turning world as the days of our lives collide with those with another life to live?
And what’s more more, who writes this stuff, anyway?
Yes, it’s me. At least that part is real and true.
I like it!
Well now, that’s a good intro for a noir soap opera. (K)
Thank you. I was struck by seeing the shadow from the sun coming in the window early morning. A few minutes later or earlier, it would not have been there, or would have different. I like the shapes captured in the photo and also the idea that they are so ephemeral.
I hope you are well and the best to you.
This poor little bookcase, just standing there and doing its job, and see what it has become! A good person gone bad, or just thinking about it? The opening scene commences…