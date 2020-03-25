Advice Given and Taken

Telling someone what to do seems to be the theme of these two small mixed media works?
December, 2019, 6″ x 6″ – acrylics, acrylic inks, crayons, India ink.
Love these, Claudia. Beautiful colours.
So it seems the first one is giving unwelcome advice and the second is receiving welcomed advice
Love that bird person. (K)
You know, I think with advice, that is a subject you almost cannot be right with. So much depends on the person who is receiving. And of course, the giving person has to be considerate. See, already I’m tangled up. I must return to what works best pretty often: No Advice on advice!
That bird is a know-it-all bird all right. !!!
Thank you. I think the combination of paint, inks and crayons adds a lot of depth and interest. And I really like just slathering on the color, anyway, so I keep adding…