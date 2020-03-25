Advice Given and Taken

Telling someone what to do seems to be the theme of these two small mixed media works?

 

December, 2019, 6″ x 6″ – acrylics, acrylic inks, crayons, India ink.

6 thoughts on “Advice Given and Taken

  2. Diane

    So it seems the first one is giving unwelcome advice and the second is receiving welcomed advice

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    You know, I think with advice, that is a subject you almost cannot be right with. So much depends on the person who is receiving. And of course, the giving person has to be considerate. See, already I’m tangled up. I must return to what works best pretty often: No Advice on advice!

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think the combination of paint, inks and crayons adds a lot of depth and interest. And I really like just slathering on the color, anyway, so I keep adding…

