ATC Advice Maybe You Are Too Much Inside Your Own Head

ATC Advice is my own category for this kind of ATC card. Simple to make. Make an ATC. Put a phrase cut from print on it. Pick the phrase at random; do not try to match it to the card.

Read the words, look at the picture, and see what you get from the juxtaposition.

You may be surprised. The ATC Advice method quite often offers something astute or insightful or maybe just head-scratching.

 

2 thoughts on "ATC Advice Maybe You Are Too Much Inside Your Own Head

