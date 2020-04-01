House at Norristown Farm Park

Maybe three or so weeks ago my husband and I took a walk in Norristown Farm Park. You can read about it here on my personal blog, Sometimes You Get So Confused.

We did some art drop offs and took photos. Some were of this house on the park’s property. I took my favorite shots and drew vignettes in a sketchbook at home. Here’s the array of drawings:

    There is something so mournful about abandoned buildings, isn’t there? I think your sketches have captured that quality with the blank windows.

    Thank you. This park, the former farm for the adjacent mental hospital (for when back in the day patients were encouraged to have work to do if possible and the farm supported the hospital) was, before it belonged to the hospital, the site of private farms before that, from which time several houses and buildings still exist, all in a state of decreptitude. This is one of them, and I hate to see it, because it’s a solid old place. Needs a roof, though, and with the holes I saw, the building does not have long to live, because once your roof goes, that’s it. I hoped to capture this air of melancholy and gentle fading in the pictures.

    Thank you. That made my day. I love this park, and its peculiar history, this building being part of it. And I also love houses of all kinds, old, new, whatever, and I like to think about their looks as well as the lives they have had, their own and their occupants. This house had quite an atmosphere. That is what I hoped to catch.

    I love these! There is a quality of playfulness; can’t quite come up with the right word.

    Thank you. This house was very easy to draw, it had a lot of personality. Even though it was falling down, and a bit melancholy, it still looked proud of itself.

    I think you definitely succeeded in capturing an air of melancholy. I am surprised the building has been allowed to moulder, but at least there is still a chance it can be saved. Sometimes here in the UK buildings are knocked down too quickly and then they are gone forever.

