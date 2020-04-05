Some More Tall Figurines

I showed you a glazed tall woman figurine I made at my studio class a little while ago. And I mentioned other ones I have made at home. They are quite different – I meticulously color them in patterns using underglazes, and they are made of terracotta clay, which fires at a lower temperature than the stoneware clay I use at the studio.

Enough said. Here are cousins of the glazed lady. These were made in January 2020, terracotta clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, about 16″ tall.

First lady.

And the second lady. For some reason I don’t have a photo of the back.