I’ve been doing some sketching as I watch TV at night. You know my habit – settle on the sofa, tune in a mildly interesting show, and draw.

Anyway, I’ve been grouping the photos by theme – the images are taken from shots I’ve snapped over a few years. I look in my files and see what is there, and print them out to take to the sofa with me.

This group depicts parking lots. I did it about a week ago.

I realize the little scenes are crammed on to the page. For some reason I like that feeling, that look. I’m working with a very fine-tipped pen and using small tiny strokes and lines. So the pictures need to be small and enclosed. I feel it suits me right now to work slowly. Tasks such as crosshatching, with which I am often impatient, seem very soothing right now.

Anyway, how about some parking lots? Here are the photos.

And here are the drawings. My sketchbook page is 8″ x 8″, by the way.