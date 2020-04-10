You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine. I was happy to do so. The story, The Red Envelope by Dinah Cox, appears today at Fictive Dream.

I used a variety of materials and techniques in these images. The first two present a similar scene, but one is mainly done in collage and acrylics, while the second one is mostly pen with a little wash of acrylic paints. The third image is collage, composed of papers I painted with acrylics and found papers.

Many times the fun of illustration is choosing the medium that I think will best represent the text (unless the medium is specified by the commissioning party, of course, in which case my challenge is to work with that added parameter). This time I tried out several things, to give Laura a choice and to give myself some fun with it.

Here are the images. Go to Fictive Dream and read the story – see which one Laura chose and how it fits the story…