Here are some more small sketches from photos. I sit on my sofa at night while watching TV and draw, these days. You saw an earlier set of sketches done this same way recently, the connection being that they all depicted parking lots.

The theme this time is scenes from various parks I go to near my home – Lorimer Park, Norristown Farm Park, and the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust. Here are the photos:

Here is the drawing – pen and ink in an 8″ x 8″ note book.