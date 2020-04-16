Clay Wraparound Guys

Take some terracotta clay. Roll it out pretty thin in triangle shapes. Roll it up as if you are making crescent rolls, except that you want to keep one end even (so it can stand up). Squeeze their heads shut at the top (gently).

Put some faces on them. And hands. Bisque fire them. Use Velvet underglaze Jet Black and give them a wash. Fire them again.

Now you have a little choir or team or herd of clay wraparound guys.

September 2019. They are about 2-3″ tall. Perfect for art drop-offs in the park.

Clay wraparound people 9-195

