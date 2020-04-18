In the mixed media class I taught from January-March 2020, there came a day when we did mixed media still life.

We set up some objects and the students got to work. To keep myself from hovering over them, I started to work on this piece and finished it later at home.

I’m not very reality-oriented in my rendition. For example, the red circly things at the bottom represent a swath of bubble wrap spread on the table.

Just saying.

“Impromptu Still Life”, acrylics/paper/ink on canvas, 20″ x 16″, 2/2020.