Triangle-Glaze Face Tile

2 Replies

Here is a very clear example of a tile that has been dip-glazed with overlapping sections. You can see that I held the tile by the corner and, rotating it each time, dipped it so that the glazes covered each other in some areas and covered open territory at the same time. In this way a variety of colors result from the interactions of the glazes.

There are three glazes on this tile. I planned it so that the face features would not be intersected by a glaze line as I felt it would muddy up the impression the face makes as a whole.

Standard clay 112, fired at cone 6, various glazes, about 4″ x 4″.

Clay tile three triangle face @ 4 x 4 2-20

2 thoughts on “Triangle-Glaze Face Tile

