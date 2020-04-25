Cars – Drawings

Here are some more drawings from my TV time sketchbook. This time the theme is cars, or maybe better said, places where cars are or where cars go.
You know I like to draw cars. Now you know I also like buses.
The photos are from Glenside, Wyncote, and Abington, PA, none of them from that long ago. These locations still look the same right now.
And here is the page from my sketchbook: It’s an 8″ x 8″ sheet I am drawing on.
Great drawings as usual, Claudia. I love old American cars. Particularly ones from the 40s-70s. I used to have a classic Mercedes from the 1960s. Although, classic cars are a bit of a money pit, they are a joy to drive.
I ready like the bus…it looks like it goes on forever. (K)