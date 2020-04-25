Cars – Drawings

Here are some more drawings from my TV time sketchbook. This time the theme is cars, or maybe better said, places where cars are or where cars go.

You know I like to draw cars. Now you know I also like buses.

The photos are from Glenside, Wyncote, and Abington, PA, none of them from that long ago. These locations still look the same right now.

And here is the page from my sketchbook: It’s an 8″ x 8″ sheet I am drawing on.