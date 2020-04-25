Cars – Drawings

2 Replies

Here are some more drawings from my TV time sketchbook. This time the theme is cars, or maybe better said, places where cars are or where cars go.

You know I like to draw cars. Now you know I also like buses.

The photos are from Glenside, Wyncote, and Abington, PA, none of them from that long ago. These locations still look the same right now.

And here is the page from my sketchbook: It’s an 8″ x 8″ sheet I am drawing on.

Drawings - Cars 8x8 4-2001

2 thoughts on “Cars – Drawings

  1. David Milligan-Croft

    Great drawings as usual, Claudia. I love old American cars. Particularly ones from the 40s-70s. I used to have a classic Mercedes from the 1960s. Although, classic cars are a bit of a money pit, they are a joy to drive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.