More Sidewalk Art: Eleven

A few months ago I wrote a post about some artwork I did inspired by a book: Drawing Lab for Mixed-Media Artists: 52 Creative Exercises to Make Drawing Fun, by Carla Sonheim. (Look here for that post.) I’ve done some recent work inspired by the same subject – the cracks in the sidewalks under my feet. Now I’m doing a small series of posts to show you the results. Search this blog under the term “sidewalk art” to find earlier posts in the series.

My method is to take one photo and rotate it through a circle – that way I can do four drawings from one photo. Here is the source photo for the drawings done on 1/20/20:

and here are the drawings.