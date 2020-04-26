Repast

2 Replies

You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine, Repast, by Len Kunz. Given the world situation at the moment, I admitted to a lack of an ability to focus, and doing an illustration that would do justice to a story was just beyond me.

However, I had an idea – maybe I could search my archives and see if anything might fill the bill. I have literally thousands of images of my artworks dating back twenty years. Surely there might be something there to work from.

Contrary to usual practice, I did not want to read the story itself, feeling that doing so would cause me to restrict the possibilities and overlook something that might work. Therefore, I asked her for a general idea of what she was looking for. It worked out well – I was able to come up with a variety of images of wildly differing subjects.

Take a look at some of the candidates:

As you can see, there is quite a variety. Among the group are an altered digital photo (of my stove); a collage from the early 2000’s; and a selection of mail art postcards painted on ad cards in acrylics.

I sent Laura the selection and she made her decision. I made some adjustments so that it would fit the size requirements.

Now it’s up to you:

Go to Fictive Dream and read the story – see  which one Laura chose and how it fits the story…

*******

Now that you’ve viewed the art, here’s more info if you are interested in seeing past works of illustration for Fictive Dream – I’ve given a few links and if you want to know more, search my blog under the topic: Fictive Dream. 

September Slam 2018

Flash Fiction February 2019

Flash Fiction February 2020

Revisits 2019

And…here are links to the events at the magazine’s site, Fictive Dream.

Flash Fiction February 2019

Flash Fiction February 2020

Revisits

2 thoughts on “Repast

  1. Laura Black

    Repast by Len Kuntz is a dark story about an abusive father. The repast of the story includes some corn (being eaten by the father) and a plate of ‘paste’ that his daughter is feeding to her little brother. The image that I chose perfectly reflects the yellow of these foods and also the brown of mounds of upturned soil in the garden. I was so pleased when I saw the chosen image in the selection – a great fit with the text. Thank you, Claudia.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    I am really happy that this image fit the story as it did. A very nice bit of serendipity. And I think it shows also how an artwork can have meaning in different contexts, aside from just how it looks .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.