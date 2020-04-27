Hands Up Let’s See What They Say

A little while ago, I came upon a post that suggested an activity that appealed to me – draw your hands and read your vision of your past and future. I found it on David Milligan-Croft’s blog , and if you look there you will see his beautiful colorful version and more information about the process.

Anyway, something about the idea really appealed to me.

The parameters of the artwork included having one hand represent what you want to keep in your life, and the other, what you want to let go.

I didn’t want to divide things up this way. Instead, I decided to ask both my hands to be what I want to reach for, either now, or when it is possible, later. I wanted to express hopes, dreams, things I look forward to, and things I do already that I want to continue.

Nothing exotic, nothing cosmic. Just everyday pleasures, entirely attainable, I think, and modest in scale. I am grateful for my life, and I wanted to commemorate that thought as well as remind myself that there is always something to look forward to.

I may be getting too philosophical. It’s just what I felt at the time I sat down to work on this picture. It’s part of my Large Artist Sketchbook that I am currently working on, so one day it will get a poem written for it, too. I used pens, markers, and acrylic inks.

I found this a peaceful and calming activity. I can recommend trying it for yourself.