You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine. I was happy to do so. The story, Lebruchio & Father, Movers, by Louis Gallo, appears today at Fictive Dream.

I used a variety of materials and techniques in these images. For Image 1, I collaged painted magazine papers to make the house against an acrylic-painted background (the grass with a few pieces of paper thrown in). I drew the truck in basic form on a sheet of paper, to serve as a pattern (my intention was to use the same truck in both pictures).

I then drew the truck’s details, minus the logo, and adhered it to the image.

For Image 2, I used a brush dip pen and India ink to draw the image – in this picture, the truck was drawn on the paper along with everything else, using the truck pattern. I filled in the details, minus the logo, and then used acrylic inks to color the picture.

To make the logo for the truck took some research time. It’s the most prominent part of the picture (I think when you include print in an art image it always attracts the first glance, which is why you have to be careful with adding words to art). I reviewed various typefaces and chose one with elements I liked. I used Word to arrange it in a circle shape. Then, not tracing it but using it as a reference and modifying it as I liked, I drew the logo. I scanned it, then cut each one out, put it on a black background so that it would have a border, and adhered them to the images.

Many times the fun of illustration is choosing the mediums and techniques that I think will best represent the text (unless the medium is specified by the commissioning party, of course, in which case my challenge is to work with that added parameter).

Here are the images. Go to Fictive Dream and read the story – see which one Laura chose and how it fits the story…