Low Sun and Van in December

I took this photo of a forgettable scene, but I do like the way the sun fills the sky. And how that contrail mimics the electric line’s swoop across the sky. And then I noticed the crisscrossing contrails against the original one I saw. I also like the glow of the sun on the road. And the silhouette quality of the elements in the photo picked out by the sun. And last, those strong heavy wires at the top of the photo.

I guess there is a lot to see in this picture after all, maybe?

Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA, 12/19.

