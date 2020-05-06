Postcard and Photo

A couple of days ago I posted a photo of sun hanging low in the sky over an industrial landscape, taken in December, 2019.

I liked the image. I used it as the inspiration for an etegami postcard, made in March, 2020.

Here they are together.

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. This card was made as an etegami postcard and according to the way those work, there needed to be some text included. Fourteen miles is how far this location was from my house. That’s what occurred to me to write!

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. A total random coincidence – we were in Conshohocken on Ridge Pike in December turning in/picking up the leased car for Bob. Happened to see this scene and snapped the picture.

  Laura (PA Pict)

    I love the way you made the sun into a swirl. It contrasts so pleasingly with the straight lines and geometric shapes that make up a lot of the other elements of the composition.

  Claudia McGill

    Thank you. That is what struck me, all the lines and angles bathed in that light, and I wanted to show a flow of light, sort of, I was thinking.

