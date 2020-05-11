Misc. Small Figurines

Take a look at this small array of little figurines.
Please excuse the photos, I don’t know why I never seem to photo the front/back views so that they are the same size.
Terracotta, about 3-4″ tall, colored with Jet Black Velvet underglaze and fired at cone 06. September, 2019.
This small woman figurine, about 4-5″ high. White low-fire clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, October 2019.
Baby cylinder figurine, about 4″ tall, white low-fire clay and colored with Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, November, 2019.
The bright colours are so cheerful
Nice figurines, you have a very distinctive style!!
These are all great. I cannot choose a favourite.
Thank you! I do like bright all right, and these underglazes do the job.
Thank you, they are fun to make!
Thank you. You know how much I like making these colorful designs and weird little faces.
More guardians (k)
Small or large, they can do their part!