Tall Skinny Pothead

This fellow was made in January, 2020. About 10″ tall, terracotta clay, Velvet Jet Black underglaze on the exterior with a clear glaze over Jet Black underglaze in the interior, fired at cone 06. The glaze interacted with the clay and the underglaze to give the interior a dark blue cast, which I like.
Oh I love this. Long and tall reminds me of a long ago ex of mine who was 6’5″!! And, it looks a lot more fun than the ex!
Thank you. And…I am glad that it brought back memories and skewed them in the right direction! I like making these vessels. I can concentrate on the face, which I really enjoy, and not so much on the construction of the actual vessel, which is very simple, and which I don’t enjoy as much.
Oh I like him a lot! There is something quizzical about the expression and I love that twist in the line of the nose. I also really like that blue interior. Really great stuff!