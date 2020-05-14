Stick Ladies Update

Back in 2016 I did a thing called Claudia McGill Art Camp. My goal was to use supplies I had on hand, finish up projects, or try something new. One thing I did was to pull out my wood-burning kit and make these figures:
Here’s the post that describes the event – take a look.
Well, these ladies have been rattling around for – almost four years. I decided recently it was time to do something about this state of affairs.
My husband cut some @ 3″ square wood blocks from a scrap piece of lumber we had at home. I got some double-ended screws, the name of which I have already forgotten, but no matter. I painted the blocks black. My husband drilled small holes in the blocks and the figures and screwed them together.
Voila! So much better to be vertical, these ladies say.
Now, for the glamour close-up shots:
I said back in 2016 I would love to do more of these figures. Well, life intervened, and I have not done so. Things are different these days, though. I plan to check out some locations in the park for new sticks…
You may remember other stick ladies I have made. Painted them, is what I did. I don’t have any of these left – I distributed them through my art drop-off system that you know if you follow my Sometimes You Get So Confused blog. But here are some photos, anyway – it’s nice to revisit these little entities, I think.
Lovely!! And thanks for clearing up the issue of double-ended screws. Not sure if my little local hardware will carry any but will investigate the matter for sure. How does one get it screwed into whatever object? A screwdriver won’t help?
Fabulous!
I think these are great!
These are so cute! Thanks for sharing this post.
Thank you. I asked my husband, he did the putting together. How it works: drill a pilot hole in each item a little smaller than the screw (or you can use a nail or whatever, just make a starter hole smaller than the screw). Then, put the screw into the hole and give it a twist enough to bite. Do the same for the other item. Then you can use the one item to hold as you turn the other one, or turn both at the same time (the screw works in opposite directions for each end). If there is any trouble getting things started, try gloves to get a better grip or you could use pliers ( maybe with a small bit of fabric between it and the screw to get a good grip). But my husband said he didn’t need anything but fingers for this – it looks harder than it is. Main thing is to go slow and make sure you are driving the screw in at the angle you want and it’s not veering off. Oh, and he says these are called dowel screws (at least here in PA, USA).
Thank you!
Thank you. I don’t know how I forgot about making these for so long. I thank the clarity and mental cleaning that the virus situation has forced me to do in removing extraneous shoulds and maybe making room for…more things just done for the pleasure of it? Anyway, there are millions of sticks in the woods where I take walks around here, and now…I see them again. Look out, stick lady population increase coming…
Thank you. They were fun to make and now I am glad they are better able to be displayed and seen.