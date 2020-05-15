Ruby Lips Pothead

3 Replies

This is a vessel made with raku clay but fired in the electric kiln at cone 06. I don’t much like the color of the clay, but I didn’t know that until I had fired the item – it was a new clay to me at the time. So I did some stripes of brown and reddish-brown on the back, and gave him some red lips as a focal point. Now he’s better looking, I think.

Sort of like a pirate with chapped lips?

Velvet underglazes and clear glaze. Made in January 2020.

3 thoughts on “Ruby Lips Pothead

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I did not like the clay color and thought the face needed some help. The lips volunteered to try and I think it worked out pretty well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.