Ruby Lips Pothead

This is a vessel made with raku clay but fired in the electric kiln at cone 06. I don’t much like the color of the clay, but I didn’t know that until I had fired the item – it was a new clay to me at the time. So I did some stripes of brown and reddish-brown on the back, and gave him some red lips as a focal point. Now he’s better looking, I think.

Sort of like a pirate with chapped lips?

Velvet underglazes and clear glaze. Made in January 2020.