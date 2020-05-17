Let’s Trade!

Here are a some ATC’s I made as part of my teaching duties at my mixed media class from earlier this year. I created them as part of our session on mail art and other social art (art meant to share), so that they could be part of a trading session our class did.
These are such fun. I especially like the first one with its joyous figure and punchy use of colour.
I like the combinations of line and form. (K)
