Translation of Real Life

The photo is taken from inside the grocery store – I was sitting at the long counter that goes the width of the store in front of the windows, facing out. The chairs/tables you see are outside and in good weather people like to sit out there. Not on this day, though, and that allowed me to get a nice view of the furniture.

Not long afterward, I did the drawing. I used a modified blind drawing technique – with each object, I’d look at my paper to reset myself and then go on. Later I filled in details and color.

From February, 2020.